WSJ: United considers buying new Boeing 767 passenger jets

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) is considering replacing widebody planes with new Boeing (NYSE:BA) 767 passenger jets, WSJ reports.

Boeing stopped making the passenger version of the 767 three years ago but now is looking at ways to restart production of the plane to meet emerging demand from airlines seeking to replace aging jets in the next several years, according to the report.

Boeing recently established a program office for its proposed new midsize airplane but has not definitively decided to build the plane, WSJ says.