Sprint, Altice USA set strategic wireless partnership

With merger talks with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the rear-view mirror and dead for the foreseeable future, Sprint (NYSE:S) has set a deal with cableco Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to combine on a mobile virtual network operator.

That means Altice will offer wireless services to its customers backed by Sprint's mobile voice and data, and Sprint in turn will be able to leverage Altice's network (Altice USA is made up of the former Cablevision and Suddenlink) to support its own densification efforts.

Altice USA's move is similar to that of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), who can offer wireless service through an MVNO resale agreement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Sprint says access to its full MVNO model will allow Altice to control the mobile features, functionality and customer experience.