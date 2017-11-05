SoftBank to invest further in Sprint

Having definitively called off a merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) says it will increase its stake in its U.S. carrier.

It still won't cross the 85% threshold that would make Sprint a candidate for delisting, though. In a series of investments in 2015, the Japanese tech giant boosted its Sprint stake to 83%.

Now it will use market transactions to increase investment a bit higher.

The merger fell apart when SoftBank and T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) couldn't come to terms on pricing and governance of the combined company.

"We are entering an era where billions of new connected devices and sensors will come online throughout the United States," SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son says. "Sprint is a critical part of our plan to ensure that we can deliver our vision to American consumers, and we are very confident in its future."

