Oil advances following Saudi purge

Brent crude futures jumped to their highest since July 2015, while WTI futures touched $56 a barrel following a new wave of arrests of royals and ministers in a Saudi corruption probe.

It was orchestrated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who's backed OPEC-led output cuts.

Game of thrones? The purge also led to the arrest of business billionaire Prince Alwaleed, whose investment firm Kingdom Holding has big stakes in Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

