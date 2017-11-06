Trump, Abe discuss trade and N.Korea

President Trump's tour of Asia has begun in Japan.

During a summit with Shinzo Abe, he declared that the "era of strategic patience" was over and that the two countries were working to counter the "dangerous aggressions" of North Korea.

Trump also vowed to push for a free and balanced trade partnership with Tokyo following decades of "massive trade deficits," but said relations were "better than we have ever had."

