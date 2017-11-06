TherapeuticsMD on go with resubmission of TX-004HR NDA without new pre-approval study; shares ahead 50% premarket

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) is up 50% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement that the FDA will not require another pre-approval study before it will accept its resubmitted NDA seeking approval for TX-004HR (estradiol vaginal softgel capsule) for the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during intercourse (dyspareunia). It plans to refile its marketing application in the coming weeks and expects approval no later than mid-2018.

The company received a CRL in August in response to its original submission citing the need to long-term safety data. The requirement is still there, but the FDA has agreed to a post-approval observational study is an acceptable way to accumulate the data.

