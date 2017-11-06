Broadcom officially offers to acquire Qualcomm (update)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) officially offers to acquire Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for $70 per share in a $130B cash and stock deal.

The total $60 in cash and $10 in shares offered to Qualcomm shareholders would mark a 28% premium over the company’s Thursday closing price.

Qualcomm has financially suffered from a long legal fight with Apple that has led to the iPhone maker and a second, unnamed licensee withholding royalty payments.

Broadcom’s proposal stands whether or not Qualcomm purchases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) at the $110 per share offered last fall.

Activist investors used regulatory delays in the NXP purchase to push for a higher price.

Qualcomm shares are up 2.72% premarket.

Broadcom shares are up 0.5% .

Update: Financial Times sources say Qualcomm will reject the offer as too low and risky from a regulatory standpoint.