Combination of AVEO's tivozanib and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo shows positive effect in early-stage kidney cancer study; shares ahead 5% premarket

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, TiNivo, assessing the combination of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) OPDIVO (nivolumab) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The results were presented at the 16th International Kidney Cancer Symposium in Miami, FL.

The combination was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. The disease control rate was 100% (n=6/6) including four partial responders.

Enrollment of ~20 subjects in the Phase 2 portion is in process.

European licensee EUSA Pharma is co-sponsoring the study.

