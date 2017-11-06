Michael Kors raises guidance

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) is higher in early trading after topping FQ2 estimates and setting guidance ahead of expectations.

The company expects FQ3 revenue of $1.36B to $1.39B vs. $1.33B consensus and full year revenue of $4.59B vs. $4.28B prior outlook. New stores and the addition of the Jimmy Choo business are helping pad the top line at Michael Kors.

In FQ2, gross profit rose 100 bps to 60.2% of MK sales and income from operations rose 50 bps to 19.2% of sales after backing out Jimmy Choo and restructuring costs.

