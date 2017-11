Baker Hughes' (NYSE:BHGE) board authorizes the repurchase of as much as $3B of its common units from BHGE and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

BHGE says it will repurchase its common units from GE on a pro rata basis and on the same terms as it repurchases common units from BHGE, with the proceeds to be used to repurchase class A shares on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

BHGE says the buyback represents ~8% of its outstanding shares at current prices.