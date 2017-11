CVS Health (CVS) Q3 results: Revenues: $46,181M (+3.5%); Operating Income: $2,499M (-11.5%); Net Income: $1,285M (-16.6%); EPS: $1.26 (-11.9%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.5 (-8.5%); Quick Assets: $2,560M (-26.0%); CF Ops: $8,143M (+1.5%).

Q4 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $1.75 - 1.79; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.88 - 1.92.

2017 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $4.98 - 5.02 from $4.92 - 5.02 ; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.87 - 5.91 from $5.83 - 5.93; CF Ops: $7.7B - 8.6B; FCF: $6.0B - 6.4B.

Shares are up a fraction on light volume.