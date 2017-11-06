Valeant to sell Sprout Pharma unit back to former owners; shares ahead 2% premarket

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has agreed to sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals back to the original stockholders in exchange for a 6% royalty on global sales of ADDYI (flibanserin) beginning 18 months after the signing of the agreement. It will also provided a $25M loan to fund initial operating expenses.

In connection with the transaction, expected to close by year-end, the former shareholders of Sprout will drop their litigation against the company over its alleged failure to market ADDYI, the "female Viagra," successfully.

Valeant paid $1B in cash to acquire the company in August 2015 but ADDYI never gained much traction. It will most certainly take a substantial write-down on the deal.

