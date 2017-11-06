Ceragon Networks down after Q3 revenue miss, "lumpiness" in India business

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares are down 4.33% premarket after Q3 results miss revenue and meet on EPS.

Revenue breakdown by region: Europe, 17%; Africa, 3%; North America, 12%; Latin America, 25%; India, 31%; APAC, 12%.

Key metrics: gross margin, 35.1%; cash and equivalents, $36.5M; total operating expenses, $20.98M.

Key quote: "Our revenue in Q3 compared to Q2 reflected the lumpiness of our business in India. Our gross margin increased mainly due to a more favorable geographic revenue mix, and also due to lower shipping costs. We had strong bookings during Q3, and our book-to-bill ratio was above 1. Based on the geographic mix of our order backlog and the pipeline of potential new business, we continue to believe we can sustain a gross margin above 32%,” says President and CEO Ira Palti.

