Futures start week on flat note

U.S. stock index futures are hugging the flatline as investors focus on President Trump's Asia tour and oil prices, which jumped after a corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia.

Later in the session, the market will watch a speech by New York Fed President William Dudley, who might announce an earlier than expected retirement, as well as any fallout from the "Paradise Papers."

Oil is up 0.7% at $56/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1271/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.32%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV