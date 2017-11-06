Hurricanes worsen credit metrics at OnDeck

Q3 originations up 14% Q/Q to $531M. Effective interest yield of 33.4% up 60 basis points.

Provisions for loan losses of $39.6M, with provision rate of 7.5%. Roughly $3.5M of the provision and 65 basis points of the provision rate were thanks to the hurricanes.

The 15+ day delinquency ratio of 7.5% up 30 basis points for the quarter. Factoring out disaster areas, it was just 6.6%.

Net charge-off rate of 16.9% falls from 18.5%.

Full-year guidance is reiterated: Revenue of $342M-$352M; adjusted EBITDA of $5M-$15M.

