Johnson & Johnson's Stelara successful in mid-stage lupus study

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Research & Development LLC announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing STELARA (ustekinumab) in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The data are being presented at the 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA.

The study med the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significantly higher proportion of patients in the treatment group experiencing improvements in lupus disease activity at week 24 compared to placebo (60% vs. 31%; p=0.0046).

The company plans to advance development into Phase 3.

Lupus is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disorder that can affect a range of organs and body systems.

Ustekinumab, an IL-12 and IL-23 antagonist, is currently approved in the U.S. to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease.