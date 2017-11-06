WSJ: AMD and Intel planning joint PC chip to take on Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) slips 1% premarket after The Wall Street Journal reports Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) plan to partner for PC chip production.

The planned chip features an AMD graphics unit and Intel processor and will power lightweight laptops. The companies will largely market the chip to gamers, and the product won’t compete with AMD’s forthcoming Ryzen Mobile chips.

The Intel-AMD partnership comes after years of Intel PC chip dominance that has recently begun to erode due to AMD advances.

Nvidia has historically held up to 80% of the standalone GPU chip market, but AMD has also started chipping away at that lead.

AMD shares are up 6.38% .