Abbott's MitraClip OK'd in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approves Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip device for the treatment of patients with mitral regurgitation, a condition where the mitral valve does not close properly allowing blood to flow backwards into the heart. The disorder can be fatal if left untreated.

MitraClip, a catheter-based therapy, secures a portion of the leaflets of the mitral valve with a clip, allowing the heart to pump blood more efficiently. It was CE Mark'd in 2008 and approved in the U.S. in 2013.