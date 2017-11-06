GameStop videogame rental service to launch on Nov. 19

There are more details out on a new subscription service from GameStop (NYSE:GME).

A magazine advertisment indicates that the retailer is offering six months of a Power Pass Unlimited Gaming service for $60.

"Pick any pre-owned game, from throwback classics to the latest hits. Swap as often as you want and keep the last one," reads the ad.

GameStop is signing up subscribers beginning on November 19.

Shares of GameStop fell 6.5% last week.

