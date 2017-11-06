VBL Therapeutics out-licenses lead candidate VB-111 in Japan; shares ahead 16% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is up 16% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that it has extended an exclusive license to NanoCarrier Co. Ltd. to develop, commercialize and supply VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) in Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, VBL will receive $15M upfront, up to $100M in milestones and tiered high-teens royalties on net sales. NanoCarrier will be responsible for all regulatory and clinical activities for all indications.

VBL retains all rights to VB-111 in the rest of the world. It is currently in Phase 3 development for recurrent glioblastoma.

VB-111 is an intravenously-administered next-generation anti-angiogenic agent that utilizes the company's Vascular Targeting System to target endothelial cells in the tumor vasculature.