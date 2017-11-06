Essex Property cut to Underperform as Mizuho shuffles apt. REIT ratings

via Bloomberg
Essex Property Trust's (NYSE:ESS) NoCal exposure and the sluggish rent growth outlook there is behind analyst Richard Anderson's downgrade to Underperform from Neutral.
Upped to Buy from Neutral is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) as the company has able to set the expectations bar low enough to steadily beat estimates.
Aimco (NYSE:AIV) is boosted to Neutral from Underperform thanks to above-average same-store growth.
Following the shuffle, Mizuho now has Buy ratings on EQR, AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), and UDR, and Neutral ratings on AIV, Camden Property (NYSE:CPT), and Mid-America (NYSE:MAA).