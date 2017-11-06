Sysco completes acquisition of Costa Rican food distributor

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announces today that it completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Costa Rican food distributor Mayca Distribuidores for an undisclosed price.

"Increasing our international presence has been a large part of our strategy in recent years, and the success and growth we have seen in Costa Rica are great examples of our strategy at work," says Sysco's Scott Sonnemaker.

The company says Jose Maroto will continue in his role as CEO of Mayca and add new responsibilities as Sysco’s vice president of business development, Central and South America.

SYY +0.02% premarket to $56.67.

Previously: Sysco beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)

Previously: More on SYSCO's Q1 (Nov. 6)

Source: Press Release