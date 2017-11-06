Analyst action - healthcare

OrthoPediatrics (Pending:KIDS) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (11% upside) by Stifel. Initiated at Outperform by William Blair.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (80% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.
SpringBank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (91% upside) by B. Riley FBR.
Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) downgraded to In-line (Neutral) by Evercore ISI.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) price target raised to $17 from $15 by H.C. Wainwright.
Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) price target raised to $50 from $41 by RBC Capital Markets.
VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) price target raised to $25 from $20 by Chardan Capital Markets.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) price target lowered to $86 from $93 citing near-term sentiment toward the group and risk associated with a potential entry by Amazon.
Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) price target lowered to $15 from $20 by BTIG Research.
HCA price target lowered to $81 from $87 by Citigroup.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) price target lowered to $14 from $20 by Susquehanna.
Source: Bloomberg