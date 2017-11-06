Analyst action - healthcare

OrthoPediatrics (Pending:KIDS) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (11% upside) by Stifel. Initiated at Outperform by William Blair.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (80% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

SpringBank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (91% upside) by B. Riley FBR.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) downgraded to In-line (Neutral) by Evercore ISI.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) price target raised to $17 from $15 by H.C. Wainwright.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) price target raised to $50 from $41 by RBC Capital Markets.

VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) price target raised to $25 from $20 by Chardan Capital Markets.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) price target lowered to $86 from $93 citing near-term sentiment toward the group and risk associated with a potential entry by Amazon.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) price target lowered to $15 from $20 by BTIG Research.

HCA price target lowered to $81 from $87 by Citigroup.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) price target lowered to $14 from $20 by Susquehanna.

