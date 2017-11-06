Yield curve flattest since 2007

Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz takes note of down and to the right chart pattern of the 10-year, 2-year spread. At just 70 basis points this morning, it's the slimmest since 2007.

Now that we think about it 2007 is the last time pundits told us the nearly perfect forecasting ability of the yield curve was an artifact of history. To review - flatter curves suggest slowing economic growth, and an inverted curve the beginnings of a recession.

In any case, the narrowing action isn't great for the earnings outlooks for banks, insurers, and mREITs, among others.

ETFs: MORL, REM, KRE, MORT, KBE, IAT, KBWB, QABA, KBWR, DPST, WDRW, FTXO