Lamar Advertising marks steady growth in Q3 earnings

Billboard firm Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw revenues tick up even outside of acquisitions and says it weathered three major hurricanes with minimal damage in reporting a beat in its Q3 earnings.

Revenues grew 3.1%, and were up 1% adjusted for acquisitions. Acquisition-adjusted expense growth was also contained to 0.4%.

EBITDA rose 3.1% to $182.8M and beat an expected $178.2M. Net income rose to $96.3M from a previous $85.1M.

Adjusted funds from operations, meanwhile, topped the highest estimate t $137.5M (up 2.7%).

Cash flow from operations was $125.9M; free cash flow was $122.2M (up 5.4%).

Press Release