'Paradise Papers' details alleged secret loans from Glencore over mine rights

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) secretly loaned tens of millions of dollars to Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler after the miner enlisted him to secure a controversial mining agreement in the Congo, according to the so-called Paradise Papers.

The documents confirm that in 2009, Glencore loaned Gertler $45M on condition that it would be repayable if agreement with Congo authorities was not reached to secure a mining contract for a company linked to Glencore, the documents reveal, as reported in The Guardian.

The Paradise Papers are a trove of financial documents released Sunday by a group of media organizations, and contain various embarrassing insights into some of the ways politicians and celebrities escape paying taxes.

