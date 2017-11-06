Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

DCIX +45%.
TXMD +33% on go with resubmission of TX-004HR NDA without new pre-approval study.
GLBS +20%.
CAVM +13%.
NVCN +13% on FDA approval to initiate the COSIRA-II IDE pivotal clinical trial.
VBLT +12% on extending licenses lead candidate VB-111 in Japan.
SHIP +12%.
HMNY +8% on entering into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to issue convertible notes for the purpose of further funding MoviePass.
MRVL +8%.
AMD +7% Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning joint PC chip to take on Nvidia.
DRYS +8% as its third Very Large Gas Carrier commenced its time charter on a fixed rate with ten years firm duration to an oil major trading company.
NTES +7%.
SKLN +4%.
GOGL +6%.
INFI +5%.