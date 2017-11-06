FDA OKs Nationwide Children's Hospital's IND for Sarepta's microdystrophin gene therapy for DMD; shares up 2%

The FDA has signed off on Nationwide Children's Hospital's IND application seeking approval to begin a Phase 1/2a study of evaluating a new gene therapy candidate, AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-Dystrophin, in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The study is the first in DMD patients as young as three months old. Enrollment is now open.

The gene therapy uses a construct called MHCK7 which was optimized for the trial after demonstrating high levels of gene expression in preclinical studies.