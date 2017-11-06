SBM Offshore slammed by corruption cases

SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF, OTCPK:SBFFY) -12.6% in Europe after saying that a Brazilian probe into its role in corruption cases has not been resolved and that the company set aside an additional $238M provision to cover costs from an unexpected U.S. inquiry into its dealings with Monaco-based Unaoil.

The Dutch offshore energy services provider also says a preliminary settlement with Brazilian authorities has fallen through, forcing it to suspend its involvement in tenders with major customer Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

SBM paid $240M to Dutch authorities in 2014 to settle the Latin American bribery case and had set aside another $280M last year to settle related issues in Brazil.