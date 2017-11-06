Charter jumps on new report of SoftBank interest

Despite being previously rebuffed, SoftBank (SFTBY -5.1% ) is willing to re-engage Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) on a deal if it sees interest from the cableco, CNBC says.

Charter's jumping out of the open, up 5.9% .

The two are already talking about a merger, the New York Post said last week. Charter had backed away from talks in July, reaffirming its mobile resale arrangement with Verizon (VZ -3.8% ).

The July deal would have seen Charter acquired at $540/share in cash and stock (Charter's now at $355.23) and SoftBank would have contributed Sprint share to the new company at about $10/share, CNBC says.

Liberty Media and John Malone own about 27% of Charter and showed interest in the SoftBank offer, while Charter management didn't, according to the report.