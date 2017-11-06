Stocks start flat; telecoms tumble as Sprint/T-Mobile deal nixed

The major U.S. stock market indexes are flat in the early going of today's session; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.1%.
European bourses are mostly lower, with France's CAC -0.2%, Germany's DAX -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei settled just above its flatline, while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.5%.
In U.S. news, Qualcomm opens +4.9% after Broadcom offered to buy its fellow chipmaker for $70/share in a deal that would be the biggest in the history of the tech sector if completed; nevertheless, the tech SPDR ETF is flat in early trading.
Telecom services (-2.7%) trades at the bottom of the sector standings after Sprint (-11.5%) and T-Mobile US (-4.9%) called off their merger.
The lightly-weighted real estate group (+1.2%) is the top performer at the open, followed by energy (+0.5%).
In other news, the NY Fed confirms that William Dudley, its President, will retire in mid-2018.
U.S. crude oil edges to two-year highs in the wake of Saudi purges, now +0.1% $55.72/bbl.