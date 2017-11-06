MREITs lower again as yield curve continues to flatten

With Q3 results now reported for a sizable chunk of the sector, the general conclusion is that book values rose, but earnings declined thanks to the narrowing yield curve.

That action has continued in Q4, with the 10-year, 2-year spread this morning dipping to 70 basis points - the trimmest since 2007.

The Fed is on track for another 25 basis points hike in short-term rates in December, so things could narrow even more before year-end. With many sector players trading at premiums to book value, and others at very modest discounts, it could be look at below.