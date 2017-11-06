Late-stage development of Alnylam's inclisiran to commence by year-end

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -2% ) and development partner The Medicines Company (MDCO) announce the initiation of the Phase 3 program for high cholesterol fighter inclisiran.

The 1,500-subject ORION-11 study, started on November 1, will assess inclisiran in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or risk-equivalent disorders like type 2 diabetes and familial hypercholesterolemia, who have elevated low-density cholesterol (LDL-C) despite maximum doses of LDL-C-lowering therapies. The treatment and follow-up period will be 18 months.

ORION-11 is one of four studies in the late-stage program (ORION-5, ORION-9 and ORION-10). All should commence this quarter and should be completed by H2 2019.

Under their 2013 agreement, The Medicines Company is the lead from Phase 2 onward, including commercialization.

Inclisiran is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. It lowers bad cholesterol (LDL-C) by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.

