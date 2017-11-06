Gray Television -6% as profits miss despite Q3 record

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has come out of today's open down 6% after Q3 earnings beat revenue expectations but missed on profits.

Net income came in at a Q3-record $15.3M, but that missed an expected $16M.

Broadcast cash flow was $79.9M; free cash flow was $38.1M.

Revenue breakout (with comparisons accounting for multiple acquisitions): Local (including Internet/digital/mobile), $110M (up 8%; down 4% on combined historical basis); National, $31M (up 22%; up 3% on combined historical); political, $4M (down 82%; down 86% on combined historical); Retransmission consent, $70.2M (up 37; up 23% on combined historical); other, $3.8M (up 7%; flat on combined historical).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $230M-$233M (a decline of 2-3% from the prior year): local ad revenue up 12-14%, national ad revenue up 25-30%, political ads in an off year dropping to $5M-$5.5M, and retransmission consent revenue of about $70M.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

Press Release