Michael Kors hits 52-week high after conference call

Michael Kors (KORS +12.9% ) execs said during the company's post-earnings conference call that 40 to 50 store closures are planned for this year, up from a prior estimate of 20 to 40 closings. The retailer plans to increase the focus on its its digital selling channel.

Once again, the upside for the Jimmy Choo business is discussed by Michael Kors management, with a projection that sales can grow to over $1B.

A new strategy by Michael Kors to pull back on promotions was also highlighted during the call.

Sources: Michael Kors conference call webcast and Bloomberg.

Shares of Michael Kors hit a 52-week high of $55.01 after the conference call.

