CBNC: Ackman lacks votes as ADP proxy fight hits final hours

With a vote looming on a bitter proxy fight at Automatic Data Processing (ADP -1% ), CNBC reports that multiple investors say Pershing Square and Bill Ackman don't have the votes to place three directors on the board.

Ackman has pressed a heavy offensive against the payroll-processing company in recent months, and has backing from two proxy advisory firms (Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones) for all three of his candidates. Institutional Shareholder Services, in contrast, backed 2 of 3 ADP candidates, indirectly endorsing Ackman for one seat.

The battle has included claims and counterclaims from the two sides, with Ackman saying the company's in need of streamlining and ADP's board saying Ackman's moves would be reckless and that the company has seen good stewardship.