AEP eyes 5%-7% earnings growth in 2018-20 with $18B capex

American Electric Power (AEP -0.4% ) narrows its 2017 operating EPS guidance to $3.55-$3.68 vs. $3.61 analyst consensus estimate, and reaffirms its outlook for 2018 operating EPS of $3.75-$3.95 vs. $3.88 consensus and its projected operating earnings growth rate of 5%-7%.

AEP says it plans to invest $18.2B in capital during 2018-20, with 72% allocated to its transmission and distribution operations.

AEP expects to invest $1.8B in new renewable generation during the period, not including the $4.5B Wind Catcher project in Oklahoma, which is dependent on regulatory approvals in 2018.