SoftBank reports Q3 results, updates Vision Fund financials

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) reports Q3 results with six-month net sales of ¥4,411,135M, up 3.3% on the prior year’s period, and EPS of ¥84.97 compared to ¥675.18 in 2016.

The company also updates the status of its now legendary Vision Fund. SVF had $97.7B in total committed capital at the end of the quarter compared to the $93.2B at the end of its initial closing.

Investments acquired by SVF in the quarter include Arm Holdings, Fanatics Holdings, and Nvidia. Total acquisition cost was $14.8B.

Investments agreed to transfer to SVF from the company were OSIsoft and WeWork. Total acquisition cost was $3.6B.

