MoviePass lands some funding through convertible note offering

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY +21.2% ) announces that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the company to issue convertible notes in the principal amount of $100M to help fund MoviePass.

The notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at a fixed conversion price of $12.06, subject to adjustment.

The investors paid for the notes with $5M in cash up front and $95M in investor notes payable to Helios, including equal weekly payments over the next seven weeks.

Canaccord Genuity acted as sole placement agent for the financing.

Source: Press Release