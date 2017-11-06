EU restarts clock for review of Monsanto-Bayer merger

The European Commission sets a new deadline for its antitrust review of Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.7% ) planned takeover of Monsanto (MON -0.1% ) for March 5, 2018, the antitrust regulator says.

Last month, the EC pushed back the Jan. 22 deadline on the approval process so that the companies could gather information asked for by the regulator.

Bayer has said it expects antitrust authorities to make the deal conditional on more asset sales after agreeing to sell seed and herbicide businesses for 5.9B ($7B) to BASF.