Supreme Court declines to hear Samsung appeal on Apple damages

The U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) appeal a ruling that found the company infringed on several Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) patents. The patents included popular iPhone features including slide-to-unlock and the autocorrect function.

The 2014 verdict ordered Samsung to pay $119.6M with most of that related to the infringed quick links feature.

Last December, the Supreme Court overthrew a different patent case that had required Samsung to pay $399M in damages. A California judge has since ordered a new trial concerning those damages.

Apple shares are up 1.15% .

