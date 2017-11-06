ABB overhauls Power Grids business

As part of the "Power Up" transformation program in ABB's (ABB -0.1% ) Power Grids division, the company is reorganizing part of its global power grids operations.

North America: Production at ABB's factory in St. Louis will be halted and it will invest in sites in South Boston and Crystal Springs. The company will also expand its transformer factory in Varennes, Canada.

Europe: Production of traction transformers in Lodz, Poland will be consolidated, while production of components at its factory in Geneva, Switzerland will be stopped.

Asia, Middle East, Africa: ABB will expand its traction transformer operations in India and invest in upgrading its Datong traction transformer facility in China.