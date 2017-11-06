Novartis files European marketing application for CAR T tisagenlecleucel

Novartis (NVS -0.1% ) files a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for CTL019 (tisangenlecleucel) for the treatment of children and young adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adults with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation.

The FDA approved the CAR T therapy, branded as Kymriah in the U.S., in August for B-cell ALL. An application for expanded use was filed last week.

Additional marketing applications will be filed next year in the EU and U.S.