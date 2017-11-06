Colfax -13% following Q3 revenue miss

Colfax (CFX -13.4% ) plunges as much as 19% after posting a slight Q3 earnings beat and revenue miss; its 10% Y/Y sales increase includes 6% growth from existing operations, 2% from acquisitions and 2% from forex gains.

CFX says growth rates in its fabrication technology business expanded and its air and gas handling business enjoyed strong general industrial order growth, but reduced power market demand and project delays in oil and gas contributed to lower total orders.

For FY 2017, CFX reaffirms its outlook of $1.65-$1.75 of adjusted EPS, which includes a $0.25-$0.28 full year contribution from its recently sold fluid handling business.