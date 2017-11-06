Flex Pharma's FLX-787 shows positive effect in mid-stage study in ALS cramping; shares ahead 4%

An exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia assessing Flex Pharma's (FLKS +4.2% ) FLX-787 in ALS patients with frequent muscle cramps showed a treatment effect.

In eight patients who completed the study, treatment with FLX-787 produced a statistically significant reduction from baseline in both cramp-associated pain intensity and stiffness compared to control. Subjects experienced a median of 4.4 cramp-free days compared to none for placebo.

The study was terminated early so the company could focus its resources on the U.S. Phase 2b ALS trial, COMMEND.

The company describes FLX-787 as a transient receptor potential ion channel activator, specifically a co-activator of the proteins TRPA1 and TRPV1.

