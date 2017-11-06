Goldman teaming with China's CIC for $5B U.S. investment fund - WSJ

One of a number of agreements likely to be announced during the president's trip to Asia, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China Investment Corp. are partnering on as much of a $5B fund to help CIC invest in American manufacturing, among other sectors.

How much each will contribute to the fund is still under negotiation, according to the WSJ report.

CIC has particular interest in high-tech manufacturing, highways, rail lines - projects that will not only provide steady returns, but also some know-how for China to upgrade its industrial base.