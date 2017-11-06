KGI analyst expects two OLED iPhones; Apple offering fixed-rate bonds

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to offer two OLED iPhones with stainless steel cases next year.
The newly launched iPhone X has an OLED panel and a stainless steel band.
Kuo has also predicted that the next phones will include both the Touch ID system, currently in the iPhone 8 models, and the X’s Face ID system. Touch ID was reportedly left out of the X due to issues getting the fingerprint sensor into the OLED panel.
In other news, Apple will offer fixed-rate bonds in up to six parts.
No financial terms disclosed but the money would go towards the $300B capital return program.
Apple shares are up 1.09%.
