KGI analyst expects two OLED iPhones; Apple offering fixed-rate bonds

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to offer two OLED iPhones with stainless steel cases next year.

The newly launched iPhone X has an OLED panel and a stainless steel band.

Kuo has also predicted that the next phones will include both the Touch ID system, currently in the iPhone 8 models, and the X’s Face ID system. Touch ID was reportedly left out of the X due to issues getting the fingerprint sensor into the OLED panel.

In other news, Apple will offer fixed-rate bonds in up to six parts.

No financial terms disclosed but the money would go towards the $300B capital return program.

Apple shares are up 1.09% .

