Spectrum-heavy Dish Network +6% amid upgrade, telecom musical chairs

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 5% today thanks to an upgrade at Pivotal Research to Buy, and in part due to the usual telecom M&A machinations that move the stock (particularly between Sprint and T-Mobile).

Pivotal points to the breakdown of a Sprint/T-Mobile merger as a positive, considering Dish is sitting on a healthy spectrum hoard that will have value to at least one of the key wireless players. Shares have been underperforming and are an attractive risk/reward proposition now, the firm says.

With the wireless merger off, Sprint owner SoftBank has begun making new overtures toward a merger with Charter, which like Comcast has been moving into offering wireless service through resale arrangements with Verizon. Meanwhile, Sprint has hooked up in a similar arrangement with Altice USA, and Dish is often floated for tie-ups with Sprint (S -11.7% ) or T-Mobile.

There's a "reasonable chance" that T-Mobile (TMUS -5.7% ) wants either Dish Network or at least its spectrum and that could cause a counter-bid from Verizon (VZ -4.2% ), Pivotal's Jeffrey Wlodarczak says. AT&T (T -1.6% ) could also be interested in Dish's core satellite business for its own TV needs, he writes (h/t Bloomberg).

Along with the upgrade, Pivotal trimmed its Dish price target to $65 from $68, implying 28% upside from the current higher price.