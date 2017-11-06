Baker Hughes' big buyback highlights contrast with beaten-down GE parent

Baker Hughes (BHGE +7.4%) surges in reaction to its $3B share buyback authorization, which Ben Levisohn of Barron's says shows the company is "in a far different boat than beaten-down parent" General Electric (GE).
Bernstein analysts argue that BHGE has "strong cash generation capabilities" and could even consider raising its dividend in the future.
A stock buyback program "is not necessarily expected to extend indefinitely," the firm writes. "However, there remains a gap between BHGE and Schlumberger's (SLB +5%) dividend yields, and management may choose to close this gap at a later point in this cyclical recovery."