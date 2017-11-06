Generics up on Mylan sales forecast and potential $3B investment in Teva by noted investor

Positive developments in Mylan N.V. (MYL +4.5%) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +7.7%) have apparently stoked buying in the generic drug space.
Earlier today, Mylan reported Q3 results that missed consensus, but its 2017 revenue outlook of $11.75B - 12.5B was better than expected.
Teva is up on the news that billionaire investor Leonard Blavatnik is considering a $3B investment.
Selected tickers: (ANIP +2%)(AKRX +0.2%)(RDY +0.1%)(EGRX +3.3%)(IPXL -1.9%)(LCI +3.6%)(PRGO +1.3%)(ENDP +0.9%)(VRX +3.7%)
