Generics up on Mylan sales forecast and potential $3B investment in Teva by noted investor

Positive developments in Mylan N.V. (MYL +4.5% ) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +7.7% ) have apparently stoked buying in the generic drug space.

Earlier today, Mylan reported Q3 results that missed consensus, but its 2017 revenue outlook of $11.75B - 12.5B was better than expected.

Teva is up on the news that billionaire investor Leonard Blavatnik is considering a $3B investment.

Selected tickers: (ANIP +2% )(AKRX +0.2% )(RDY +0.1% )(EGRX +3.3% )(IPXL -1.9% )(LCI +3.6% )(PRGO +1.3% )(ENDP +0.9% )(VRX +3.7% )

